McDonald’s to open second location in Justin

Justin residents will soon have a second place in town to get a Happy Meal, a Big Mac or a side of crispy fries.

McDonald’s submitted plans to open a new restaurant at the southwest corner of FM 156 and John Wiley Road.

Justin Crossing is the development that landed Justin’s first major grocer, a Neighborhood Walmart.

According to a filing with the state, McDonald’s plans to start $1.5 million worth of construction in January 2027.

The work, which includes constructing a new restaurant, is expected to be completed at the beginning of July 2027.

It will be the second McDonald’s within Justin, with the other located along Hwy 114 at the corner of the highway and Roaring River Road/Wolff Crossing, just west of Northwest ISD Stadium.

The iconic fast-food burger chain also has a location further east at the intersection of Hwy 114 and I-35W, as well as further north at Harvest Town Center.