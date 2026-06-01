Denton County rainfall improves slightly, but deficit remains

Denton County weather in May was mostly unremarkable. Highs and lows were close to normal, rainfall was better … but not good enough.

Our average high temperature was 83.3 which was just a degree warmer than the climatological normal high of 82.4. The average low temperature of 60.5 was in line with the normal low of 60.8.

Monthly rainfall was 2.19”, which was only half of the normal rainfall of 4.06 inches. However, several spots saw much higher amounts than the airport. Measurable rainfall was recorded on 12 days in May. The heaviest daily rainfall of .63” was recorded on May 19th. So far this year, Denton Enterprise Airport has received 11.47” of rain, which is 3.7” below normal.

June is shaping up to bring near-normal rainfall and slightly above-normal temperatures to Denton County.

Now that we’re headed into summer, it’s time to start thinking about hot weather precautions. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality monitors air pollution statewide. When vehicle emissions, gasoline vapors, industrial solvents and such, mix with ultraviolet radiation from the sun in the presence of high temperatures, they produce higher levels of ozone at ground level. When ozone is produced on a sunny day with little wind, the concentration of ozone can be irritating to people with asthma or other breathing difficulties. There’s little we can do about it other than delay lawn work and refueling until later in the day.

Heat itself is underrated as a weather hazard. Excessive heat kills far more people than tornadoes and hurricanes combined. The heat in North Texas, combined with the humidity of the Gulf, is a dangerous combination. And unlike tornadoes and hurricanes, it sneaks up on its victims. Nearly 40 percent of all heat-related deaths in the U.S. occur among older adults between the ages of 55 and 74.

The “Heat Index” combines temperature and humidity levels that could be stressful. A more precise measurement is the “Wet Bulb Globe Temperature” which takes into account solar radiation, sun angle, cloud cover, reflected heat and wind speed. It’s used to structure work-periods and rest-periods for outdoor labor, collegiate sports and the U.S. military.