Northlake Police Blotter

The Northlake Police Department made 33 arrests in March, answered or initiated 3,207 calls for service and took 57 reports. Here are some recent calls for service:

On March 3, officers assisting DPS were flagged down by a motorist on I-35W who reported being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. Officers located the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver accelerated, leading to a pursuit. With help from other agencies, stop sticks were deployed and successfully ended the chase in Sanger. The driver was taken into custody and charged with DWI, evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance, accident involving damage and an outstanding warrant put of Tarrant County.

On March 7, a woman was robbed at gunpoint near her apartment leasing office in the 4000 block of Hwy 114 by a suspect wearing a black mask and driving an older-model Toyota sedan. Investigators used apartment surveillance footage and license plate reader data to identify the suspect, who had been following the victim. Detectives later located and arrested the suspect.

On March 11, an Audi with an incorrect license plate was reported speeding through the area before being found abandoned in the 13000 block of Cleveland Gibbs Rd. Officers observed a drone, black clothing and a stun baton inside the vehicle. Unable to contact the owner, the vehicle was towed and a BOLO was issued to surrounding agencies to see if the vehicle had been used in a recent crime.

On March 19, officers responded to a report of an intoxicated man in the 13000 block of Raceway Dr who believed he had paid for his food — but hadn’t. He was arrested for public intoxication, marking a return visit almost exactly one year after his previous public intoxication arrest. Apparently, his tab keeps reopening.