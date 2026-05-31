Bubble Cat Café bringing coffee, cats and cuddles to Denton

Cat lovers in Denton County soon will have a new place to unwind.

The Bubble Cat Café, which describes itself as Denton’s first cat café, is preparing to open by mid-June at 3305 S. Mayhill Road after several years of planning and delays. According to the cafe’s Instagram page, the business will offer visitors the chance to spend time with adoptable cats in a relaxed lounge setting while enjoying drinks and snacks.

The café plans to host timed cat lounge sessions, community events and adoption opportunities through partnerships with local rescue organizations. Social media updates from the business said the opening timeline was recently adjusted to allow the cats more time to acclimate to their new environment.

Cat cafés, which have grown in popularity across the United States, combine a coffeehouse atmosphere with animal interaction and often focus on cat adoption and rescue awareness.

More information and updates are available on the cafe’s Instagram page, The Bubble Cat Cafe.