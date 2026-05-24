Lewisville man indicted for scheme to sneak drugs into prisons

A Lewisville man was indicted by a federal jury for his alleged role in a plan to sneak drugs into federal prisons and state correctional facilities across the United States.

Adell Willis, 43, of Lewisville and Judy Ly, 30, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, were named in a three-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Texas.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Texas, Willis allegedly began purchasing synthetic drugs from China as early as March 2023 and had them shipped to his home and Ly’s home in Michigan.

The District Attorney’s Office listed the drugs as “synthetic opioids, synthetic cannabinoids, synthetic stimulants and other controlled analogues.”

When the drugs arrived, the pair allegedly converted them into a liquid before soaking sheets of paper in the drug mixture.

Once the sheets of paper were saturated, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said they were delivered to inmates at various federal and state correctional institutions across the country.

Willis and Ly were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute synthetic drugs and conspiracy to possess contraband in prison.

Ly was also charged with possession of synthetic drugs with intent to distribute.

If convicted, the pair could face up to 20 years in federal prison.