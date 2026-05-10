From the Firehouse – May 2026

Memorial Day is more than a day of remembrance, it is a powerful reminder that nearly 250 years of freedom has come at a cost, paid by those who never made it home. In the fire service, that meaning resonates deeply. We recognize the weight of service and the reality that not every call ends with everyone returning home.

Here in our community, we carry that same spirit of remembrance into the events we host throughout the month of May. Each year our goal remains the same: to bring our community together in a meaningful way.

This month, we continue this commitment to remembrance and community engagement by opening our doors to the public with our annual Fire Station Open House and Memorial Walk. In addition, each year we host a blood drive in honor of Memorial Day. The 4th Annual Memorial Walk and Fire Station Open House will be held Saturday, May 16, from 8 a.m. to noon.

The Memorial Walk is approximately five miles and will begin and end at Station 511 (511 S Gibbons Rd., Argyle). Participants are encouraged to walk in remembrance of those who made the ultimate sacrifice and to reflect on the true meaning of the day.

First responders and veterans are encouraged to wear their full fire, police, or armed forces gear during the walk as a visible tribute to those who have served and sacrificed.

Following the walk, the public is invited to attend our Open House beginning at 10 a.m., featuring refreshments, hamburgers, hot dogs and family-friendly activities.

Participants can register here. We invite you to join us as we walk together to remember and honor those who have served.

In remembrance of the brave men and women who gave their lives in service, Denton County ESD 1 & 2 are hosting a blood drive on Saturday, May 23, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Station 511. Your donation is a powerful way to give back and support life-saving care in our community.

For the month of March, Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 responded to 336 calls, with 62% being medical related and 38% being fire or service related, and an average response time of 6:05 minutes.

To reach Chief Vaughan, send an email to [email protected] or call 940.464.7102.