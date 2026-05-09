Legal Talk Texas: Estate planning is a mother’s lasting gift

Mother’s Day is often about celebrating what mothers give in the present—their time, care, and unwavering support. But a mother’s legacy reaches far beyond the day-to-day. It is reflected in the values she instills, the stability she creates, and the lasting impact she leaves behind for her family.

In my practice as an estate planning and probate attorney, I’ve seen how a mother’s legacy can either bring clarity and unity—or confusion and conflict. Thoughtful planning is what bridges that gap. While many people think of estate planning as simply distributing assets, it is equally about preserving intention. Who will care for your children? Who will make decisions if you cannot? How do you want your family to move forward? Answering these questions now is a gift to your loved ones during a time that would otherwise filled with uncertainty.

Legal tools like wills, trusts and powers of attorney allow mothers to answer these questions with certainty. For mothers of young children, naming a guardian is one of the most important decisions you can make. For others, it may be ensuring that assets are protected, distributed efficiently and aligned with long-term goals. No matter the stage of life, having a plan in place is an act of care. Even a simple plan can make a meaningful difference and can be updated as your family and circumstances evolve over time.

This Mother’s Day, consider legacy not just as what you leave behind, but as what you intentionally prepare. The most enduring gift a mother can give is not only love in the present—but peace of mind for the future.

Attorney Samantha Stevenson is an attorney at Hammerle Morris Law Firm, a boutique law firm offering services in estate planning, probate, guardianship, business law, litigation and real estate. Contact her at 972-436-9300. This article does not constitute as legal advice.

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