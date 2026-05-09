Flower Mound restaurant launches fundraiser pizza to support Northlake teen clubhouse

Vaughn’s Pizzeria & Drafthouse in Flower Mound is partnering with the How U Doin Foundation this month to raise money for a new teen-focused clubhouse planned for Northlake.

Vaughn’s introduced the “How U Doin Pizza” as its featured pizza of the month for May, with $3 from every pizza sold going directly to the foundation to help support construction of the How U Doin Clubhouse, which is expected to open Sept. 1 in the TX Business Park in Northlake.

The specialty pizza features green peppers, onions and black pepper sausage from Harold Dean Smoked Goods. Medium pizzas are priced at $20.50, while large pizzas cost $26.

The partnership will also include a community event from 6-8 p.m. May 21 at Vaughn’s, where residents can meet foundation founder Eddie “Uncle Eddie” Fischer and learn more about mental health and mentorship resources available to teenagers in southern Denton County.

Chris Vaughn, who founded Vaughn’s Pizzeria & Drafthouse in 2017, said the partnership grew from a connection made through social media.

“We actually met Eddie when he messaged us on our Instagram from his pizza account, Uncle Eddie Eats,” Vaughn said. “After running a different promotion, we decided we needed to give back to the community through his foundation.”

Fischer, a Northlake resident who recently celebrated 20 years of sobriety, said he launched the nonprofit nearly three years ago with the vision of creating a safe gathering place where teens can connect, strengthen mental health and find direction through community involvement.

Along with the fundraiser launch, Fischer on Friday signed the lease for the future clubhouse space in Northlake.