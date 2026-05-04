Argyle blood drives come with summer swag

Carter BloodCare is throwing in the towel this May — a beach towel, to be exact.

The Texas-based blood center is offering a 2026 beach towel to anyone who donates blood during the month, while supplies last. This year’s design features a blue-and-green tropical theme with the word “Lifesaver.”

Health officials say all blood types are currently needed, with a particular demand for O negative — the universal blood type used in emergencies. As an added incentive, O negative donors will receive a $50 e-gift card.

Blood donations support a wide range of patients, including those experiencing severe trauma, cancer patients, burn victims, older adults with health conditions and mothers facing pregnancy complications.

Several blood drives are scheduled across Argyle this month.

A drive hosted by Chick-fil-A will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 22 at 1218 FM 407 E.

Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 will host a drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 23 at Station 511 on South Gibbons Road.

Argyle United Methodist Church will host a drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 31 at 9033 Fort Worth Drive.

Donors can schedule an appointment online at CarterBloodCare.org or call 800-366-2834 for more information.