Argyle Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Feb. 9, juveniles were accused of taking door knocking a little too literally — by kicking them in. In one incident, three boys made a quick getaway on dirt bikes. Three hours later, a similar report had the group switching gears and fleeing in a small sedan.

On Feb. 12, an officer went out to confront a cow that looked like he was chewing on something he wasn’t supposed to. When the officer arrived, he found the cow snacking on a sheet, which he removed and placed out of reach, much to the steer’s dismay.

On Feb. 25, rush hour tempers flared at Hwy 377 and FM 407 after one driver honked at another. The second driver got out and approached the car, but quickly hit the brakes when he realized the honker was already on the phone with police.

On Feb. 27, a small herd of cows was seen walking across FM 407, but when officers arrived, there were nowhere to be found. Seems they moooved out of the road pretty quickly.

On Feb. 28, a misunderstanding between an Argyle resident and a semi-truck driver led to a brief roadside standoff near the Gateway construction site. The resident, concerned about trucks damaging property, made a maneuver that caught the driver’s attention; when he stopped to check on her, he was met with honking, yelling and filming. The resident’s husband joined the exchange, but all parties eventually parted ways with nothing more than confusion.

On March 1, a recently-broken up couple decided to hash out their issues during an Uber drive home. The pair was heavily intoxicated and getting aggressive, so the Uber driver texted Argyle PD for some help. An officer pulled the car over and settled the situation, saying they would be taking care of the two while they slept off their bumpy night out.

On March 2, Argyle officers responded to a furry fracas when an opossum decided to set up camp inside a resident’s home. Officers arrived and securely removed the roaming rodent before he got too comfy.

On March 4, a resident reported spotting two suspicious vehicles circling the PointBank parking lot on her security camera. Officers determined it was likely just a patrol check on a person of interest after a vehicle had been spotted lingering in the lot.

On March 4, a resident requested help from police after she had not heard from her parents in four hours. The officer checked on the parents’ residence, where everything was ok – they had just been busy.

On March 7, a pizza shop dispute turned crusty when the head chef allegedly assaulted someone at the restaurant.

On March 9, a 16-year-old dog that is both deaf and blind wandered away from home — and somehow found its way straight to its vet’s office.