Tornado Watch issued for Denton County

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Denton County in effect until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Storms are expected to sweep through Denton County this afternoon between 4 and 7 p.m., bringing a chance of large hail, heavy rain, strong winds and a tornado.

After-school activities have been canceled at most area school districts.

The Highland Village City Council meeting scheduled for tonight has been cancelled.

A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes to develop in and near the area, so resident should stay weather-aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings.

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