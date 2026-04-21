Montini: Two major milestones for Northlake

The past month marked a defining moment for the Town of Northlake, as we celebrated two major milestones that speak directly to our vision for thoughtful growth, strong partnerships, and long-term opportunity for our residents.

On March 31st, we proudly celebrated the grand opening of the first combined Dallas StarCenter Multisport facility in Northlake. This is more than just a world-class sports complex, it is a destination that will bring families, athletes, and visitors from across North Texas and beyond into our community.

This facility represents exactly the kind of economic development Northlake is focused on: high-quality, experience-driven destinations that support local businesses, increase tourism, and create long-term value without placing additional burden on our residents. From youth hockey and basketball to tournaments and regional events, the impact of this facility will be felt for years to come.

Equally important, this project reflects what can be accomplished through strong partnerships. The Dallas Stars organization has been exceptional to work with, and their commitment to delivering a first-class experience is evident in every detail of this facility.

As part of the opening, we also recognized outstanding local athletes whose names will now be permanently tied to this facility:

Paige Flickinger – A Byron Nelson High School standout and one of the most decorated volleyball players in Texas history, Paige led her team to a 6A State Championship and National Championship while earning multiple Player of the Year honors. She continued her career at LSU and Loyola Marymount before playing professionally overseas.

Rhyle McKinney – An Argyle native and one of the most accomplished high school basketball players in Texas history, Rhyle led her team to three state championships and overcame significant early-life challenges to compete at the collegiate level. She now serves as a high school coach, continuing to inspire the next generation.

In addition, one of the ice rinks will honor Joe Nieuwendyk, a Dallas Stars legend, Stanley Cup champion, and Hockey Hall of Famer whose leadership and impact on the game helped define an era of Stars hockey.

Finally, I am also deeply honored that the Dallas Stars organization chose to name one of the rinks the Montini Rink. This recognition is truly a reflection of the many people who worked together to bring this project to life—from our Town Council, our boards and staff and the Stars organization. I am grateful to have played a small role in helping make this vision a reality for Northlake, and I look forward to seeing our community enjoy this facility for years to come.

These recognitions are a powerful reminder that Northlake is not only investing in facilities, but also in people, legacy, and opportunity.

We also announced that MP Materials will be bringing a new manufacturing facility to Northlake. This investment that may be the largest private commercial investment in Denton County’s history.

This facility will play a critical role in strengthening America’s supply chain by manufacturing rare earth permanent magnets which are essential components used in technologies ranging from electric vehicles to defense systems.

It is important to clearly understand what this facility is and what it is not. This is not a mining operation nor a chemical refining or separation facility.

The Northlake site will focus on advanced manufacturing using already refined materials produced elsewhere. The environmental concerns often associated with rare earth extraction and processing are tied to those earlier stages, particularly in other countries, not to the magnet manufacturing that will be done here.

There are no radioactive materials, processes, or waste streams associated with this operation. The facility will operate under strict environmental and safety standards, consistent with modern advanced manufacturing practices.

This project represents a rare opportunity for Northlake to be part of something much larger in helping to bring critical manufacturing capabilities back to the United States while creating high-quality jobs and long-term economic strength right here in our community.

Together, these two announcements reflect a clear direction for Northlake.

We are building a community that values responsible growth, prioritizes partnerships, and attracts investment that benefits both our residents and the broader region.

From youth sports and family destinations to advanced manufacturing and national economic impact, Northlake continues to position itself as a place where opportunity and quality of life go hand in hand.

The momentum is real… and we are just getting started.