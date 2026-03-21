Edmondson: Consider emergency notifications as March brings chances of severe weather to our area

As the season officially changes from winter to spring this month on March 20, the potential for severe weather also increases across North Texas.

Weather reports already are indicating possible thunderstorms with the potential for severe weather.

At the same time, we have also been experiencing extremely dry weather, leading to an increased risk of wildfire, particularly in western portions of Denton County and beyond.

It is very important for every Denton County resident to be prepared for potential hazards and have a plan to designate a safe place for family members to meet in case of a tornado or an evacuation. Emergency preparedness is key in these situations.

What is just as important is having a system for receiving alerts. While our larger cities have outdoor sirens, many of our smaller but growing cities in western Denton County rely on mobile phone text alerts such as the county’s Everbridge Registry.

In fact, Denton County has more than 1 million contacts in our registry and we hope to have more, as people move into our region.

I suggest everyone sign up for these notices as they could, one day, save your life and the lives of those you love. Here is the link: dentoncounty.gov/268/Emergency-Notifications. Select your community to be logged on to their alerts or sign up for Denton County alerts.

Remember that outdoor sirens are designed to alert individuals who are outdoors. Many of us might be in our vehicles, at work or inside our homes. That’s when a phone call or text alert can be vital to giving you enough warning of an impending situation.

Additional helpful hints are available on our Denton County Office of Emergency Management’s preparedness page at dentoncounty.gov/1685/Emergency-Preparedness-Tips.

It was not so long ago – in 2024 – that we had tornadoes hit northern Denton County and southern Cooke County, taking the lives of several in a mobile home park. Five tornadoes ranging from EF-1 to EF-3 struck Denton and nearby counties, causing significant damage across the region. In Denton County, a marina was torn apart, 24 RVs were demolished, and roofs were torn off several homes. A total of 295 damage reports were sent to the Texas Department of Emergency Management.

Last year, communities in our south suffered a tragic event that tore apart families as more than 135 individuals lost their lives in the Hill Country floods. Our Denton County Office of Emergency Management and our County Administration Office both sent individuals to assist in the recovery.

This is why we take emergency notifications so seriously in Denton County. We hope you will as well.

Contact Commissioner Dianne Edmondson by email at [email protected] or phone her at 972-434-3960. You can also stop by her office in the Southwest Courthouse, 6200 Canyon Falls Drive, Suite 900, in Flower Mound.