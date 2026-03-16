Major logistics company leases industrial space in Northlake

The continued surge in Denton County industrial development has brought another major tenant to Northlake.

DSV Transport and Logistics secured a lease at a 1,049,022-square-foot warehouse facility in Northlake, according to a press release from commercial real estate servicer Colliers.

The logistics contractor will begin operating as a global supplier at Northlake 35 Logistics Park, located at 3400 East Catherine Court.

According to the release, Colliers guided DSV through the search and noted the spot was a good place for a logistics company with its proximity to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

“The transaction highlights sustained demand for bulk logistics facilities across the North Texas region, one of the nation’s most active industrial markets, and represents one of the largest industrial commitments in Northlake in recent years,” said Colliers.

In February, DSV was named the official logistics partner of Porsche Motorsport North America.

DSV was founded in 1980 and works in air, ground and sea transports, according to its website.

According to Colliers Vice Chair Ward Richmond, Northlake’s industrial area could be attractive for major brands.

On Feb. 26, the Town announced it had landed a $1.25 billion manufacturing campus for rare earth magnets that are used in vehicles, robotics, electronics, the energy industry and aerospace and defense products like the F-35 fighter jet.

The job and tax revenue creation that come with industrial use is part of the reason Northlake has invited in creating space for industrial uses.

“As hyperscale data center development expands across North Texas, 3PLs are scaling rapidly to manage the complex flow of specialized equipment, materials, and mission-critical components required to power this growth,” said Richmond.

Colliers considers the Alliance submarket one of the region’s most established logistics corridors because it is supported by robust infrastructure, proximity to power capacity and ongoing investment.