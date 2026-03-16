Falconer: Budget preparation requires careful balance

Many months of hard work go into preparing our Denton County budget each year. As the fourth-fastest-growing county in the nation, we continually face the need to provide more services that, in turn, require more personnel.

Even so, one of the key reasons we maintain the lowest tax rate among counties our size is our commitment to spending taxpayer dollars efficiently.

We focus on needs, not wants.

Our first step is analyzing projected incoming revenue estimates for the upcoming year. Seventy-five percent of our revenue comes from property taxes, and our goal is to look for ways to reduce that tax rate to lessen the burden on our residents.

We also look at ways to cut costs while also covering the increased need for services in our Courts, Jail, Public Health, District and County Clerk offices, Tax Assessor/Collector Office, and other departments across the county.

It is a very careful balance to meet our growing needs while also keeping our property taxpayers in mind by keeping the tax rate as low as possible. For the FY 2025-2026 budget, we reduced our tax rate to the lowest it’s been in 40 years.

While Denton County tax accounts for only 10 percent of your overall property tax bill (which includes city and school taxes), we still look for every opportunity to lower our portion because everyone is dealing with the high cost of living in today’s world.

The Budget Office, in conjunction with the Auditor’s Office, recently provided Commissioners Court key dates with a calendar of events outlining important aspects of the budget process and planning for the Fiscal Year 2026-2027 Budget.

These two offices have led us in careful planning and conservative spending to keep our county fiscally strong and nimble as we face the continued surge in growth. Their work helps ensure that taxpayer dollars are used efficiently and transparently to support the essential services our community depends on.

Departments across the county are diligently preparing their budgets in preparation for August, followed by possible approval in September. The new fiscal year begins Oct. 1, 2026.

We hold public workshops and hearings to keep everyone informed about the process and what is in our budget. I hope you take the opportunity to attend these public meetings to learn more about what goes into operating a fast-growing county. I also welcome calls or emails if you have any questions.

As always, we are committed to continuing to keep our tax rate among the lowest in our great state.

Feel free to reach out to me at [email protected] or call my office at 972-434-7140.