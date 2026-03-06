Friday, March 6, 2026
Tornado Watch issued for Denton County

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
A Tornado Watch is in effect for Denton County as of 3 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Photo courtesy of National Weather Service)

Severe storms are expected to roll into much of North Texas Friday evening, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Tornado Watch for Denton County.

The alert was sent out Friday afternoon and is expected to last until Friday at 10 p.m.

According to the NWS, 15-20 mph winds are expected to blow in severe thunderstorms and 1/4 of an inch or more of heavy rain.

In the more severe cases, tornadoes and hail could be possible.

“The environment will support all modes of severe weather, including a couple tornadoes, hail over two inches in diameter and damaging wind gusts,” said NWS in a weather alert. “Flash flooding will become a threat if storms train over the same areas.”

A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes to develop in and near the area, so resident should stay weather-aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings.

NWS Fort Worth has been tracking storms northwest of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, which have remained sub-severe, thus far.

However, the storms are expected to intensify over the next few hours.

More rain is expected Saturday after noon and into the evening with a chance of thunderstorms before 9 p.m.

Sunday will calm down and be mostly sunny before chances of rain move back in Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Storms also hit Denton County in the first week of March in 2025.

The early morning severe thunderstorms left residents without power, a semi-truck overturned, trees and fences blown over and major damage to many buildings.

For frequent weather updates, follow The Cross Timbers Gazette on X/Twitter.

Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬ or at [email protected].

