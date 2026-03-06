Tornado Watch issued for Denton County

Severe storms are expected to roll into much of North Texas Friday evening, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Tornado Watch for Denton County.

The alert was sent out Friday afternoon and is expected to last until Friday at 10 p.m.

According to the NWS, 15-20 mph winds are expected to blow in severe thunderstorms and 1/4 of an inch or more of heavy rain.

In the more severe cases, tornadoes and hail could be possible.

“The environment will support all modes of severe weather, including a couple tornadoes, hail over two inches in diameter and damaging wind gusts,” said NWS in a weather alert. “Flash flooding will become a threat if storms train over the same areas.”

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 10 PM this evening for portions of NTX near/north of I-20. A couple of strong tornadoes, tennis ball (2.5 inch) size hail, and damaging winds up to 70 mph will all be possible. Make sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings. #dfwwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/joSwdEcui5 — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) March 6, 2026

A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes to develop in and near the area, so resident should stay weather-aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings.

NWS Fort Worth has been tracking storms northwest of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, which have remained sub-severe, thus far.

2:50PM: We’re watching a few storms northwest of DFW. So far they have remained sub-severe, but we expect storms to intensify over the next few hours. Remain #WeatherAware this afternoon and evening. #txwx pic.twitter.com/X7gIjFNuWS — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) March 6, 2026

However, the storms are expected to intensify over the next few hours.

More rain is expected Saturday after noon and into the evening with a chance of thunderstorms before 9 p.m.

Sunday will calm down and be mostly sunny before chances of rain move back in Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Storms also hit Denton County in the first week of March in 2025.

The early morning severe thunderstorms left residents without power, a semi-truck overturned, trees and fences blown over and major damage to many buildings.

