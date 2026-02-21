Baby Boom on Board: Two southern Denton County fire departments deliver newborns

Two recent emergency calls in Denton County ended with an unexpected arrival as firefighters helped deliver babies before their mothers reached the hospital.

While out-of-hospital births account for less than 1% of EMS calls nationally, recent deliveries by Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 & 2 and the Highland Village Fire Department highlight the training, teamwork and calm response required when babies decide not to wait.

Crews with Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 & 2 welcomed a newborn Jan. 10 after a mother went into active labor during transport. The baby was delivered safely in the back of the ambulance as responders continued en route to the hospital.

Those credited with the delivery included Capt. Joshua Esquivel, Driver/Engineer Grant Jack, Firefighter/Paramedic Hunter Wilson, Firefighter/EMT Crystal Coreas and Firefighter/EMT Leonardo Romo. Texas Health Resources Denton later recognized the crew for their professionalism during the high-stakes call.

On Feb. 19, the grateful family returned to the station to introduce the healthy baby to the team who helped bring the child into the world — a full-circle moment for responders accustomed to moving quickly to the next call.

Just over a month after the first surprise delivery, Highland Village firefighters found themselves in a similar situation. Responding in the early morning hours of Feb. 15, crews realized the baby was not waiting for a hospital arrival. The ambulance quickly became what firefighters jokingly described as a “very exclusive delivery suite” — lights, sirens and a brand-new baby boy.

The Highland Village delivery team included Capt. Middleton, Driver/Operator Mabry and rookie firefighter/paramedic Johannsen, experiencing his first ambulance birth. Additional crew members Driver/Operator Moore and firefighter/paramedics Jared Carlson and Shilo Christian also assisted.

Mother and baby are doing well. When the family recently visited the station, the newborn’s big brother received a tour of the trucks — prompting firefighters to suggest he may be future recruit material.

While ambulance births remain uncommon, both departments said the recent calls serve as reminders that first responders must be ready for anything — including life’s smallest and most joyful emergencies.