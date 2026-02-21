Pastor’s Place: Let February be a month of loving our neighbors

By Alexandra Robinson, Senior Pastor, Flower Mound United Methodist Church

February 14 was Valentine’s Day – a national holiday providing opportunity to express romantic love – through chocolate, flowers and Hallmark cards. But what if this February we enacted loving our neighbor? After all, loving thy neighbor is a universal religious expression.

Jesus tells us to love our neighbor as ourselves, (Mark 12:31, Matthew 22:37) when asked what the greatest commandment is of all the laws. This continues the tradition found in the Hebrew Scriptures in Leviticus 19:18, which states that we “shall not take vengeance or bear a grudge, but love your neighbor as yourself.”

Each religion has this universal truth: caring for one’s neighbor is an expression of holiness.

In a world where we desperately need to find what unites us rather than what divides us, February is the perfect time to invite a neighbor for dinner, write a card of gratitude, or even deliver some homemade goodies. Expressing love can be simple acts that say – I see you, I hear you, and you are worthy of love and respect. As we treat one another in this way, I believe we will honor God in all the ways we worship and in the process, make our community a place of care and compassion.

So let’s make February – Love Thy Neighbor month!

The Pastor’s Place features columns written by a different area church leader each month. Call 940-728-8284 for more information.