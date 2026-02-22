Ministry creates space for faith conversations outside church walls

A national nonprofit ministry focused on open conversations about faith, purpose and meaning is expanding its footprint in Denton County, offering low-pressure gatherings designed for adults who are spiritually curious but may be hesitant to engage in traditional church settings.

Search, a nonprofit ministry with a local presence for more than five years, creates what it describes as safe spaces for people to ask big questions about life, purpose and faith. Rather than leading with answers, the organization emphasizes relationships and discussion, allowing participants to explore spiritual questions at their own pace.

Search meets people outside church walls in everyday settings such as coffee shops, homes and local businesses, creating an atmosphere intended to feel natural and accessible. Conversations range from questions about God and the Bible to discussions about suffering, purpose and what it means to live a meaningful life.

The Denton County chapter began as a men’s ministry and expanded over the past year to include a growing women’s ministry, reflecting what organizers say is an increasing demand for relational environments where people can ask honest questions and build community.

Today, Search Denton County hosts 10 small groups, along with training experiences and open forums aimed at fostering thoughtful conversation. More than 80 people have participated in the gatherings over the past year, according to organizers.

One women’s small group meets weekly at MaxStrength Fitness on Fridays at 8 a.m. During February, MaxStrength Fitness is partnering with Search as its nonprofit sponsor, with a portion of proceeds from new memberships supporting Search’s work in Denton County.

Those interested in learning more about Search Denton County can contact Scott Davis at [email protected] or Erin Schweitzer at [email protected].

(Submitted by Search Denton County)