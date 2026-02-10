A farmers market will return to Parker Square in Flower Mound

More than a year after the Flower Mound Farmers Market relocated from Parker Square to the River Walk, a new farmers market will be hosted at Parker Square.

The new market will start on Saturday, March 7 and will last from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to a post from Parker Square, the farmers market will be hosted at the green space and gazebo.

“The Farmers Market is back at Parker Square,” said the shopping center on social media. “We’re thrilled to announce the return of a farmers market to our green space and gazebo.”

Parker Square said it hopes the new market will be a family-friendly setting full of local produce, baked goods, handmade goods and more.

Vendors can sign up at Parker Square’s website. According to the center, there are limited spots available.

On Oct. 9, 2024, the Flower Mound Farmers Market announced it was leaving Parker Square after the shopping center’s ownership terminated its agreement.

“We are devastated to announce that after almost nine years, Parker Square ownership has decided to terminate the Market,” the market said in a Facebook post following the original announcement. “Parker Square canceling this Market is devastating for the community and the vendors, many of whom are Flower Mound residents themselves. They poured their hearts into their products, and the Market provided them with the visibility and income to thrive.”

Just one day later, the Market announced it was headed for the River Walk.

Now, starting in March, a new farmers market has the opportunity to make up for lost time at Parker Square.