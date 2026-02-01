Bartonville Police Blotter

Officers were dispatched to a local daycare center in reference to a burglary. Upon arrival, Officers found multiple vehicles belonging to the daycare had their catalytic converters stolen. A report was generated for investigation.

An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. Upon further investigation, the driver was found to have three felony warrants for their arrest. The driver was placed into custody and transported to the Denton County Jail.

Officers were flagged down about a vehicle stalled in the roadway. The driver was found to be under the influence of narcotics and was taken into custody for driving while intoxicated. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered narcotics, and the driver was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug.

Officers were dispatched to a residence in reference to a theft. Upon further investigation, it was found that a contractor possibly had stolen jewelry from the victim. An offense report was generated for further investigation.