Flower Mound’s storied Circle R Ranch begins new chapter of family stewardship

When Jason and Hillary Roberts announced in May that they were putting Flower Mound’s historic Circle R Ranch on the market, they insisted that no matter what happened next, the 51-year-old event venue would remain family-owned and operated. After all, both had been working at the ranch since the late 1990s, first as employees and later as owners. To them, founder Alan Powdermaker wasn’t just a boss—he was a father figure—and the ranch’s value wasn’t just measured in acres, but in history, purpose, and community.

With so much time and heart on the line, they knew they couldn’t just hand the keys to a developer and allow the ranch to be the next property lost to suburban sprawl. It belonged with people who valued its rich legacy as much as they did.

On Dec. 1, they found that family and finalized the sale to local couples Rick and Sylvia Sanchez and Ignacio and Alexandra Garza.

“When you’ve been part of something special for 30 years like we have, you can’t stomach the thought of selling it to a developer and seeing houses built within a year,” Jason said. “When we saw there was a family interested in building on the legacy that is already here, we knew it was the best fit for us, our employees, and this community.”

He added, “We haven’t forgotten where we came from. It was important to us that the Powdermaker family gave us their blessing, too. It’s been an emotional journey, but it helps knowing we made the right decision and that we are handing the keys to the right people.”

Jason and Hillary cited skyrocketing interest rates and a desire to spend more time with their children as reasons for stepping aside. They had six offers almost immediately, but the one that stood out was from the Sanchez-Garza families.

By July, everyone had agreed in principle to the sale.

The Sanchez and Garza families both moved to Denton County three years ago and have been quickly making themselves at home through several business ventures and community volunteerism. Equally as important, they bring a shared commitment to community, leadership, and education that mirrors the values Jason and Hillary have cherished for decades.

In addition to being the new owners of Circle R, they are partners in LFG Academy, a new private school in Argyle that combines AI-powered academics, elite athletics, and leadership development. Rick also owns The Green Room in Argyle and a multi-state security company called Executive Sentinels. Ignacio, a U.S. Army veteran and founder of the Special Forces Foundation, and Alexandra, an attorney, entrepreneur, and equine specialist, bring mission-driven focus and a passion for empowering the next generation.

Ironically, Circle R Ranch wasn’t on their immediate radar, Rick said.

“We were looking for land for LFG Academy and stumbled upon Circle R,” he said. “We took a tour, and while it wasn’t the right spot for a school, it was breathtaking. There was so much promise, and we couldn’t imagine walking away from it. By 2 or 3 p.m. that day, we’d sent a letter of intent over to the Roberts family.”

For Rick, Sylvia, Ignacio, and Alexandra, this was a golden opportunity to step into a community staple and take it into the future. Before and during the Roberts’ stewardship, Circle R has been the area’s preferred choice for memorable events, elegant galas, and exclusive corporate outings in an authentic western setting. As the story goes, Powdermaker, a former Canada Dry executive, spent five days on a ranch for a corporate retreat and promptly relocated his family from New York to Texas to share that experience with others. He founded and opened Circle R Ranch in 1973 with the pledge, “We promise a lot; we give more.”

According to the ranch’s website, the first event he and his family hosted had 28 guests. Today, they are a nationally-recognized special events venue that hosts more than 100,000 guests each year—from the founding family of Chick-fil-A and the Texas Rangers’ World Series party to high school sports banquets, charitable events, Market Days, and more.

As the Sanchezes and Garzas walked the property, they envisioned their own children growing up on the ranch—playing in the wide-open spaces, learning the value of hard work, and making memories that would last a lifetime.

What began as a quick decision has since grown into a relationship built on trust, shared vision, and mutual respect. Over the past few months, the Roberts and the Sanchez-Garza families have spent time getting to know one another and have come up with heartfelt ways to ensure the ranch’s legacy is carried forward with the care and passion it deserves.

“Imagine having a Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce meeting out here, and when you look out the window, you see horses and beautiful, wide-open spaces,” Rick said. “Imagine all the history that will continue to thrive for years to come. This is a historic piece of property, and for us to build upon what they’ve already done is truly special. This is a family venture. We want to show our children what hard work gives you. Circle R will continue to be a place for gatherings, celebrations, and memories. We want to bring back community nights and live entertainment. We want to have more holiday events, and we want to continue serving this community.”

This is only the second time Circle R Ranch ownership has changed hands since Powdermaker founded the 42-acre property. Jason and Hillary took over the ranch’s operating company from former managing partners Steven and Wendy Foster in 2013 and purchased the land from Powdermaker in 2017.

It’s remained a family business ever since, with Jason’s brother and Hillary’s sister also becoming key mainstays.

For Jason and Hillary, now seeing the ranch in the hands of new families who share their values brings a sense of closure and continuity. Yes, it may be a new chapter, but the heart of Circle R Ranch remains the same: a place where traditions endure, memories are made, and a legacy lives on for future generations.

“You raise something for so long and then have to say goodbye and trust that it’s in good hands,” Jason said. He added that they gained valuable knowledge, training, and friendship from the Fosters, who ran the ranch from 1997-2010. “We believe it is. It’s going to be a win-win for everyone. We’re committed to helping them be successful in any way we can.”