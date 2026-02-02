Be Well Primary Care expands coverage with new Argyle location

A new primary care office will open in Argyle after Be Well Primary Care submitted plans to open a new location at 7210 Crawford Road.

The new office will be located in the medical district near the northeast corner of Crawford Road and I-35W.

Be Well Primary will replace Fit-N-Wise, a health concept that featured a gymnasium where sports could be played or yoga classes could be taken.

Fit-N-Wise closed in 2024.

About $250,000 in work will be done to reshape the 9,442-square-foot building, which should start Feb. 2 and be completed April 26.

Be Well Primary Care has offices in Bridgeport, Azle, Alliance, Keller and Denton, so the Argyle location will help cover customers that live in between those areas.

According the Be Well Primary’s website, the healthcare organization serves anyone over the age of 16, but does not discriminate based on any other factors.

The healthcare chain was founded in 2017 by Dr. Radhika Vayani to “ensure that each patient’s health is the top priority – focusing on prevention and healthy lifestyles.”

“Our mission is to improve the quality of life of our Patients by providing comprehensive Primary Care with the earliest possible prevention and detection of diseases,” said the brand.

For more information, visit Be Well Primary Care online.