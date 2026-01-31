The Arts: Finding magic in the harp with Kimberly DeRosa

The harp is an ancient and rare instrument, with evidence dating back to 1500 B.C. Historically, few musicians have played the harp, and of those, about 95% are women. Over time, the harp has come to be associated with elegance, sophistication and soothing, almost magical qualities, often marking life’s most memorable moments.

Czech composer and harpist Jean-Baptiste Krumpholtz (1747–1790) once wrote, “My only concern is to make known all the possibilities and resources of the harp. The instrument has its faults, but when it is understood properly, it is inferior to none.”

In Flower Mound, the community can claim a world-renowned, “inferior-to-none” harpist of its own in Kimberly DeRosa.

Kimberly is a harpist, performer, teacher and composer with more than 30 years of experience. Her résumé includes work as a soloist, founding director of harp festivals, featured artist, board member of the National American Harp Society and harp instructor for Lewisville ISD. Audience members describe her artistry as marked by “exceptional musicality” and a “stunningly beautiful musical journey.”

As a freelance artist, Kimberly performs at a wide variety of venues, including events, festivals, brunches, conferences and private gatherings. She says performing in her own community is especially meaningful, and she prides herself on being flexible and versatile. She is a member of the Lewisville Lake Symphony, has performed with the Flower Mound Symphony, and has played across the United States as well as in Canada, Mexico, Scotland, Australia and France. Her career has also included celebrity concerts with Frank Sinatra and Bernadette Peters.

Kimberly began her musical journey in Houston at age 6 with piano before discovering the harp in high school. Although piano was her first love, she says the harp ultimately captured her heart. While attending Southern Methodist University, she studied both instruments but chose to focus on the harp, later completing advanced studies at the Royal Conservatory of Toronto. Kimberly said it was the right decision to become a musician and remarked that the “harp selected her.”

Rather than focusing on competitions, Kimberly has devoted her career to performing, composing and educating students about the harp and its calming, healing qualities. She teaches harp at two LISD middle schools and offers private lessons both in her home and online — a format she developed during the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to offer today. Her students range in age from 5 to 75.

Kimberly rents harps to students and owns several instruments for performance, including full-size, electric, lap and acoustic harps. She notes that the harp community is small and supportive, often sharing instruments due to the challenges of traveling with a full-size harp. During a two-week concert tour in Scotland, she recalled navigating narrow roads — on the opposite side — with a harp occupying the passenger seat.

More information about Kimberly’s work, recordings and upcoming events can be found at www.harpjourneys.com , including details on a Houston summer festival, the March 2026 Harp’s Journey Festival in Flower Mound, performances in Toronto, and her latest work composing meditative and contemplative music for harp. Booking inquiries can be made at [email protected] .

Kimberly says she feels blessed to do work she loves and to share it in ways that enrich others’ lives. Flower Mound is fortunate to have her as part of its arts community, and the music she shares is truly something to treasure.