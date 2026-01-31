Northlake Police Blotter

The Northlake Police Department made 24 arrests in November, answered or initiated 2905 calls for service and took 39 reports. Here are some recent calls for service.

On Nov. 1, an officer stopped a vehicle in the 8000 block of Gasoline Alley around 8:15 p.m. for a traffic violation. The male driver appeared nervous, and his answers didn’t quite add up. After consenting to a vehicle search, officers found a firearm that had been reported stolen from another city. The driver was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon, then taken to the Denton County Jail.

On Nov. 15, while patrolling the 13000 block of Raceway Drive around 1 a.m., an officer spotted a woman sitting on a curb outside a local business. A welfare check revealed she was intoxicated. Officers attempted to find someone to pick her up, but when those efforts went nowhere, things took a turn. As officers tried to take her into custody, she began resisting and throwing punches. She was transported to the Denton County Jail — curbside service not included.

On Nov. 22, officers observed what appeared to be suspicious activity in the 1200 block of FM 407 around 9 p.m. After contacting three juveniles, officers learned the group was filming a TikTok dance. The officer politely declined their offer to join in and resumed patrol.

On Nov. 24, a joyride came to an abrupt stop after officers assisted another agency in locating a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was found near Cleveland Gibbs Road and FM 407. After a traffic stop, the driver was arrested on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, engaging in organized crime and possession of marijuana.