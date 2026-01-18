Eads: A bright future ahead for Denton County in 2026

A transformation has been unfolding over the years in Denton County and 2026 will be no different, as last year set the stage for reaching new heights.

We begin this year with the inaugural 70.3 Dallas-Little Elm Ironman competition scheduled for this March. It will feature a scenic Lewisville Lake swim for 1.2 miles, continue with a fast-rolling 56-mile bike course and end with a 13.1-mile run as many gather around the lake’s shoreline. This half-Ironman triathlon is one of hundreds around the globe with qualifiers competing in the World Championship.

The DFW region is also set to host the international FIFA World Cup, bringing worldwide attention to the entire area and attracting millions of people during the 39-day tournament. From the Fan Festival at Fair Park in Dallas to the nine games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington and the training base camps at TCU, SMU and UNT, hotels and restaurants will be filled throughout the region.

One of the most ambitious master-planned developments on the horizon in Denton County is Landmark, a 3,200-acre community that will preserve 1,100 acres around Pilot Knob — a historic high point rising 830 feet above the surrounding prairie that once served as a landmark for Native Caddo tribes and early settlers.

You can drive almost anywhere in Denton County and find construction – from housing developments along FM 1171 to I-35W and beyond to apartment complexes in Denton and Lewisville to new commercial businesses throughout the county.

We continue to attract economic development in the form of new jobs for our residents, with several Perot Field Alliance Airport projects underway or soon to be started.

Future plans also include the establishment of a full campus for Texas State Technical College (TSTC) in southern Denton County. The development, still in the planning stages, received start-up funding of $900,000 in the 2025 legislative request. TSTC’s leadership was eager to secure capital funding for construction, with a potential site in Lewisville under consideration. In the meantime, TSTC has launched training programs in partnership with Acme Brick, providing high-skilled, high-demand job training to residents.

Major road projects continue to be a focus this year with the anticipated December 2026 completion of the Main Street Bridge at FM 1171 and I-35E in Lewisville – a major thoroughfare for residents along our southern borders. Construction will also continue this year at the I-35E and I-35W merge in Denton. The widening of I-35 north from a 4-lane to a 6-lane freeway continues this year from U.S. 77 to FM 3002 at the Cooke County line.

The good news is that there are multiple improvements planned on FM 407 at I-35W. These are just a few of the road projects underway or on the list to be started as we continue to see heavy traffic with more residents.

As Denton County continues to thrive, its story is one of growth, innovation and a bit of excitement. We look forward to what 2026 will bring.

Connect With Us: If you have any questions or comments, please let me hear from you. My email is [email protected], and my office number is 940-349-2820. For more information, register for my newsletter at Dentoncounty.gov/countyjudgenewslettersignup