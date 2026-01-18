Pastor’s Place: A resolution that actually lasts

By Charlie Ridenour, Senior Pastor, Oaks Chapel Bible Church

January is the month of fresh starts. Gym memberships spike, planners get opened, and optimism is dangerously high. We post our resolutions, tell our friends, and then—somewhere around January 12th —we quietly renegotiate our goals. We’re very good at expressing ourselves. We’re not always great at examining ourselves.

This year, attention and reflection deserve a spot on the resolution list.

Socrates famously said, “The unexamined life isn’t worth living.” Scripture echoes that wisdom when Lamentations urges, “Let us examine our ways and test them, and let us return to the Lord.” Both point to a simple, yet demanding truth: reflection matters. Daily (not yearly) attention and examination are the grounds for spiritual growth.

That’s where an ancient Christian practice called the Prayer of Examen comes in. Despite the name, it doesn’t require Latin, candles, or an hour of silence. It’s a five-minute prayer, usually practiced at the end of the day, designed to help us notice where God was present—and how that presence shaped our attitudes and actions.

Here’s a simple version you can try tonight:

Become aware of God’s presence. God is already there. This isn’t a search party.

Give thanks. Thank God for the gifts of the day and for His love.

Review the day. Where did you experience joy, life, tension, or resistance?

Face shortcomings. Name where you missed the mark (gently). Receive grace instead of shame.

Look toward tomorrow. Entrust what’s ahead to God and ask for help to live with wisdom and love.

The Prayer of Examen doesn’t ask you to fix everything overnight. It simply asks you to pay attention. And in a world full of noise, paying attention might be one of the most faithful resolutions you make—one that actually lasts past January 12th.

The Pastor’s Place features columns written by a different area church leader each month. Call 940-728-8284 for more information.