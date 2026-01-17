The 2026 housing market brings opportunity for buyers and sellers across North Texas

By Brent Myers

As we move into 2026, the North Texas housing market is settling into a new and healthier rhythm, which is defined by balance, opportunity and clearer expectations for both buyers and sellers. After several years marked by volatility, rapid price increases and limited inventory, communities across Denton County and North Texas are expected to see a steadier and more predictable housing environment.

For anyone considering buying or selling a home in 2026, understanding these evolving market conditions will be essential to making informed and confident decisions.

A More Balanced, Buyer-Friendly Market

One of the most notable changes heading into 2026 is increased housing inventory across North Texas. More homes on the market, both existing properties and new construction, are giving buyers options they haven’t had in years. In cities like Lewisville and throughout Denton County, buyers are seeing a more traditional pace of sales, fewer bidding wars and greater room to negotiate.

Mortgage rates are also expected to remain relatively stable this year. While rates are unlikely to return to the historic lows seen earlier in the decade, consistency will provide buyers with greater clarity when planning long-term financing. Combined with moderating home prices, these conditions are helping first-time buyers and move-up buyers re-enter the market more confidently.

North Texas continues to benefit from strong economic fundamentals, including job growth, business investment and steady population growth. These factors help support demand while allowing the housing market to move toward a more sustainable balance.

What Sellers Should Expect in 2026

For sellers, 2026 represents a shift from the highly competitive seller’s market of recent years. Homes are still selling, but success increasingly depends on realistic pricing and thoughtful preparation.

Today’s buyers are more selective. They expect homes to be well-maintained, accurately priced, and transparently presented. Properties that meet these expectations—especially in desirable neighborhoods—will continue to attract solid interest. Homes that are overpriced or require significant repairs may take longer to sell or need price adjustments.

This change shouldn’t be viewed negatively. Instead, it signals a return to a more normal market where thoughtful strategy matters. Sellers who work with a REALTOR® who understands local North Texas trends and neighborhood-level conditions will be best positioned to achieve strong outcomes.

Key Trends Shaping the 2026 Market

Stabilizing Prices: Price growth is expected to remain modest across much of North Texas in 2026. This helps improve affordability for buyers while reinforcing the importance of accurate pricing for sellers.

Increased Sales Activity: With more inventory available and greater market clarity, many buyers who paused their searches during recent uncertainty are expected to return. This could lead to a healthier and more consistent pace of transactions throughout the year.

Strength in New Construction: Homebuilders continue to add supply across Denton County and the broader region. New construction will remain an important option for buyers and will encourage sellers of existing homes to focus on presentation and value.

The Return of First-Time Buyers: Improved inventory levels, stabilizing prices and access to down-payment assistance programs may bring more first-time and younger buyers back into the market in 2026.

The Bottom Line

The 2026 housing market across North Texas is shaping up to be steady, competitive, and full of opportunity. While it may not bring the urgency or frenzy of previous years, this more balanced environment supports long-term market health and better decision-making for everyone involved.

Whether you’re buying your first home, selling after many years or simply exploring your options, partnering with a REALTOR who understands local market dynamics remains one of the smartest steps you can take.

At the Greater Fort Worth Association of REALTORS, we remain committed to helping North Texas residents navigate these shifts with clarity and confidence as the region moves into a promising year ahead.

Brent Myers is a Director with the Greater Fort Worth Association of REALTORS. www.GFWAR.org