Bartonville Town Update – January 2026

As we step into 2026 with optimism and momentum, I’m happy to share some exciting updates and highlights from across our Town.

Salvation Army Red Kettle Challenge: We were proud to support the Salvation Army Red Kettle Challenge again this holiday season. I am proud to announce that last year, of all the surrounding towns (Highland Village, Lewisville, Flower Mound) that participated, Bartonville raised the most money for this worthy cause.

On Saturday, Dec. 13, Town representatives and community volunteers came together to ring bells and raise funds for families in need throughout our region. I would like to acknowledge our Bell Ringers: Council Member Crandall, Council Member Sams, Laura Pittman, Corey and Troy Bonin, Gary and Jaclyn Carrington, Council Member Arens, Rebecca and Anna Jenkins, Teri and LaDonna Foringer, Shannon Montgomery (Town Secretary), Richard and Laura Smith and Randy and Lori Van Alstine. Your generosity made a meaningful impact, and I want to thank everyone who contributed to this important cause.

Christmas Tree Lighting: A heartfelt thank-you to all who joined us for our annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday, Dec. 5. The turnout was remarkable, and the spirit of community could be felt throughout the entire evening. From festive music and warm drinks to the joyful countdown that lit the tree, it was a wonderful way to kick off the holiday season. I’m grateful to our Town staff, volunteers and our police department for their hard work and dedication to making this event truly special. A special thank-you goes to Santa, who made a grand entrance escorted by our police and fire department and spent time hearing everyone’s Christmas wish lists.

Street Repair Updates: Tejas LLC, our contractor for minor street repairs, has begun work on McMackin, Porter and Timber Glen. These improvements reflect our continued commitment to maintaining safe and well-kept roadways across Bartonville. Additional repairs on Broome and W. Jeter are set to begin early this year. We encourage residents to stay updated by visiting the Town’s website for repair schedules, traffic notices and project progress. As always, thank you for your continued support, patience and partnership as we work to keep our Town safe, vibrant and connected.

Development Update:

Deer Hollow – 14 residential lots (5-acre subdivision behind Hat Creek)

Eagle Ridge – 33 residential lots (2-acre subdivision across FM 407 from Tractor Supply)

Hudson Hills – 33 residential lots (2-acre subdivision behind Marty B’s)

Trifecta Estates – 8 residential lots (2-acre subdivision off McMakin)

Knight’s Landing – 15 residential lots (6-acre subdivision, 600 block of E Jeter)

Stay Connected: Don’t miss any important updates, meeting announcements, or community news. Visit our website at www.townofbartonville.com and sign up for notifications by clicking on “Notify Me.”