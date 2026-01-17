Thrive Pilates offers more than a workout—it’s a way of life

At 61, Flower Mound resident Sharon Machado had reached a crossroads in her health and fitness journey. On the one hand, she was still up for a good workout any day of the week—one that challenged her, made her break a sweat and left her feeling strong and accomplished. On the other hand, it had been years since she’d last set foot in a traditional gym. She could always go back, but the thought of returning to that scene no longer felt like the right fit for this stage of her life.

She wanted something different—an environment that felt intentional rather than chaotic, focused rather than crowded. A place where movement was thoughtful, strength was built with purpose, and she could feel like part of a community.

More than anything, she wanted a workout that met her where she was now, not where she’d been years ago.

“To be honest, gyms grossed me out after COVID. I didn’t want to go back, but I needed something to help me stay active as I age,” she said. “That’s when my daughter told me about Pilates. She was in town from New York, and she said I absolutely had to try it because it would be easy on my joints and help with my balance. If I wanted to stay active, this was a great way to do it.”

In a matter of moments, Sharon was looking online for a Pilates studio close to home. She found exactly what she was looking for in Thrive Pilates. Despite not being open yet, she signed up for the newest boutique fitness place in town and was right in the front row for an intro class when they opened in May. Fast-forward to today, and she religiously attends four classes a week. Her daughter even joins her now at Thrive when she is back in town.

Recently, owners Terri and Patrick Heth, alongside several members, helped Sharon celebrate her 75th class.

“Terri and Patrick are so nice, and the instructors are very helpful,” Sharon said. “No matter which class you take or what skill level you have, there is always a modification to help you work at your own level. I just love being here.”

Pilates has surged in popularity in recent years, drawing in fitness enthusiasts of all ages with its low-impact, customizable and high-reward approach to strength, flexibility and balance. But while it’s often associated with younger crowds and boutique studios, its benefits may be even more meaningful for older adults looking to stay active without putting unnecessary strain on their bodies. Sharon represents a growing group of people who still want to work hard and feel strong but who are also more intentional about how they move, recover and care for their long-term health.

Thrive Pilates is the answer to their fitness dreams.

At Thrive, every movement is a step toward balance, resilience and lasting wellness. Their unique class formats challenge and inspire while offering a refreshing twist on classic reformer exercises. Combine that with knowledgeable and compassionate trainers, a state-of-the-art in-house infrared and red-light sauna, mat-to-meal nutrition strategies and a room full of classmates who feel supported and encouraged on their wellness journey, and it’s hard to imagine choosing anywhere else to get in a quality workout.

Whether you’re a seasoned enthusiast or brand new to Pilates, Thrive Pilates’ experienced instructors provide personalized guidance to ensure every movement aligns with your fitness level and goals.

“We’ve definitely captured a community feel. Sharon made friends here almost instantly, and that’s what I want for everyone who walks through our doors,” Terri Heth said. “It’s not just about a workout; it’s about having a community of people who want to be here. We have a consistent early-morning crew and others who come in later. It’s for everyone, and along the way, we live for celebrating their milestones.”

Terri’s husband, Patrick, agreed. “There’s a misconception that Pilates is only for the thin and young. That’s just not true,” he said. “We have clients of all ages who trust us for their fitness journey. It’s great that we’ve been able to build a community in such a short time.”

Though they’d never admit it themselves, the heart of that community is Terri and Patrick. The long-time Flower Mound residents have been fans of the boutique fitness industry for years. Terri, a former college cheerleader who is still a Delta flight attendant, worked in a boutique studio for 10 years and was an instructor when she started attending Pilates classes. Her sister-in-law owns Thrive Pilates studio in Newport, Rhode Island and urged Terri to become certified and open her own location. It didn’t take long for her to agree, especially as she was experiencing firsthand the transformative benefits of strength, flexibility, and balance.

“Health and wellness have always been important to me,” she said. “Being an instructor at another boutique studio gave me the community I was looking for. People not only supported each other in class but also became friends and did things together outside the studio. It was one of those things where even if you weren’t the hardest worker in the room, you showed up because your friends were there.”

She added, “Along the way, you realize just how much you’re moving and growing stronger and more flexible from the workout. We want to create a special space in the studio where everyone feels welcome. Whether you’re younger or older, it’s a workout you don’t age out of.”

To learn more about Thrive Pilates, including ways to get into a class right now, visit thrivepilatesflowermound.com.

