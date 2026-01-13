Copper Canyon Mayor’s Column – January 2024

Welcome to 2026, I hope your Holidays were pleasant and everyone enjoyed their families. I will make this column short yet try to cover what we accomplished in 2025 and hope to in 2026.

Last year, your council updated quite a few ordinances. We started off by making sure every council person would be allowed to present any issue they wished for discussion. Previously there was a requirement for two members to agree, but I feel elected officials should get the “pulse” of the citizens and present what is important to them.

The council also accepted the updated Subdivision section of our ordinances. This brought some items up to current codes and strengthened the towns’ guidance and requirements for developers.

We have moved control of our Crime Control Prevention District over to the elected members of the Town Council. This means we have leadership for budgeting and policy for your overall safety and protection.

We also passed a tree ordinance for the first time ever here in Copper Canyon. The purpose here was trying to prevent total removal of our great trees when property is sold for development.

Coming up in 2026 I hope we can establish an aviation ordinance. This ordinance does not advocate for unlimited aviation operations in the Town. Quite the contrary, this is a proactive initiative to protect property owners, their neighbors and livestock throughout the Town from noise and safety concerns. We are still in the discussion phase and working on final language, so input is welcome. I plan on having several interactive meetings where suggestions will be taken. Our town does not currently have any guidance for aviation activities as most towns around us do. Preemptive action on this subject will help Copper Canyon avoid noise complaints. So please call, write in, or even better come to the Town meetings.

We also have a couple of projects dealing with flooding control. There are areas of town that historically create problems and have never been corrected. Yes, flooding doesn’t affect everyone in town, but for those it does your town leadership is looking to help where we can.

You will also see a protective carport going up at town hall for your police cars. This is an investment that will keep our force operational after bad storms.

In 2026, there are a couple of housing developments that will be nearing infrastructure completion and ready for new homes. Our new inspection team is doing a great job ensuring code compliance through all the work.

I almost forgot, Council Member Newton proposed adding an ethics ordinance. Most towns around us have some sort of ethics guidance and, truth be told, we did too but it was previously removed. I hope we can correct that early next year.

One last item: it is coming up on election season again. We have three council seats up for election. I want to encourage everyone to consider giving of their time and signing up for a place. January 14 is the first day to file for a position and the deadline is February 13.

The Town website has all the details and a link to start the ball rolling for you. Thanks for all your concerns and input throughout the year. If you have any questions needed to be answered, please don’t hesitate to write the town staff or myself.