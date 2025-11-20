Memorial honoring Texas Ranger killed in Argyle restored

Leaders from Argyle and the Texas Rangers Association Foundation came together Thursday morning to celebrate the restoration of a local memorial that honors Ranger Bobby Paul Doherty.

Matt Cawthon, the interim executive director of TRAF, said the organization got involved because it was important to recognize Doherty and those taking care of the memorial.

“We just thought this was the right thing to do,” said Matt Cawthon, the interim executive director of the Texas Rangers Association Foundation. “It’s very important because it pays tribute to someone who gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect Argyle.”

About 47 years ago, Doherty became the first Texas Ranger to be killed in the line of duty in 47 years when he was shot during a drug raid at a residence in Argyle.

Sometime after Doherty was shot, a memorial was put up in Argyle to honor his service, which was taken care of for a while by a local Marine veteran, Ray Chapman.

The memorial is located at the southeast corner of the intersection of FM 1830 and East Hickory Hill Road.

Chapman aged and eventually wasn’t able to keep up with the cleaning of the memorial, so the grass around the memorial became overgrown.

The ceremony on Thursday turned over the theoretical keys to the memorial to another local veteran that offered to continue Chapman’s work of preserving the legacy of Doherty.

Kenny Grames, a Marine veteran, teacher and Junior Cadet Corps Instructor with Fort Worth ISD, offered to continue the upkeep of the memorial stone.

“We’re honored to pay tribute to the men who have cared enough to take care of one of our own,” said Cawthon.

He and his wife Anita are also part owners of All About Babies, a midwifery center in Argyle, which is located just down the road from the memorial stone.

Along with Cawthon, Chapman, Grames, Argyle Mayor Ron Schmidt, Town Manager Mike Sims, Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree (a retired Texas Ranger), Doherty’s children Buster and Kelly, and other active and former Rangers attended the ceremony.