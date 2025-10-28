Bartonville Police Blotter

Officers were dispatched to a residence in reference to a woman outside with no clothes on dancing in their front yard. Numerous complaints were filed against the woman and a report was generated for indecent exposure.

Officers were dispatched to a vehicle fire at the intersection of FM 407 and Rayzor Road. Upon investigation, the vehicle appeared to have a mechanical issue and caught fire at the red light. DCESD #1 firefighters extinguished the blaze, and the vehicle was cleared from the roadway.

Officers were dispatched to a local liquor store in reference to a fraudulent $100 bill being passed to their clerk. An offense report was generated for investigation.

Officers were dispatched to Town Hall in reference to a walk-in complainant requesting to file a report for a hit and run. Officers filed a report for investigation.