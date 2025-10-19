Denton County Commissioners break ground on Giving Grace community campus

Denton County Judge Andy Eads was joined by other commissioners at a ground breaking and check presentation ceremony on Friday for Love First, Giving Grace’s community campus in Denton.

Love First is Giving Grace’s grand vision for a life-changing community campus that will have housing and supportive services for up to 70 families.

“Homelessness and housing instability are affecting a growing number of families each year in Denton County,” said Giving Grace. “Stable and affordable housing is vital and we believe that in combination with community and relationships, transformation occurs. Love First will provide a holistic solution.”

Housing prices at Love First aim to be stable and affordable while also providing emergency family shelter, a playground, multi-sport court, life skills facility, family care and counseling facility, childcare facility and a community garden.

Eads said Denton County Commissioners Court contributed $6 million via American Rescue Plan Act dollars toward Giving Grace, which has also received other donations. Together, the nonprofit has raised 74% of the funds needed for the first phase of the project.

The first phase includes an emergency family shelter to house 20 families, a life skills facility, two quadplexes, two duplexes, and one year of operational funds.

“We are grateful to see the work Giving Grace is doing to support families experiencing housing instability and bring lasting change,” said Eads.

To learn more about Giving Grace and to donate to the Love First project, visit the Giving Grace website.