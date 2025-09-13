Edmondson: Remembering Charlie Kirk

By Dianne Edmondson, Denton County Commissioner Pct. 4

On September 11, 2001, we saw evil strike at the heart of our nation, and 24 years later, we still feel the weight of that day. Today however there is a fresh wound from a tragic loss of a life taken too soon.

Charlie Kirk was a husband, a father, and a man of faith. Charlie was shot and killed on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, while he was on stage at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Charlie was the co-founder of Turning Point USA and was known nationally for visiting college campuses and debating and encouraging students to vote. He was a strong conservative and advocated for free speech and respectful debate.

President Donald Trump has ordered flags be set at half-mast in honor of Kirk. President Trump also announced that he will award Charlie Kirk, posthumously, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Let us make something good come out of this evil act. Let’s each resolve to view those with whom we disagree not as “enemies” but rather fellow Americans with differing opinions. It’s up to us to help turn this vitriol into meaningful discussions. I’m in — are you???

To honor Charlie Kirk’s life and legacy, there will be a Flag Wave Vigil & Prayer Gathering on Sunday, September 14, at 6 p.m. at the Denton County Administrative Courthouse, 1 Courthouse Dr., Denton, TX 76208.

This will be a time to remember Charlie, lift his family in prayer, and stand strong together as a community in reflection, encouragement, and unity. Please bring your flags, family, and friends as we honor his memory.

Thoughts and prayers for the Kirk family and our country.