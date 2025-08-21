Sneaky Pete’s is out, what will replace it on Lewisville Lake?

The City of Lewisville is moving on from Sneaky Pete’s on Lewisville Lake after the city declined to renew the lease with the restaurant. The new space will now become a resort-style hotel and conference center.

Sneaky Pete’s is located at the Eagle Point Marina on Lewisville Lake, which the United States Army Corps of Engineers leases out to the City of Lewisville.

Lewisville then subleased the marina to Sneaky Pete’s.

Now, according to USACE documents from 2021, the Master Plan for the Eagle Point Marina, developed in 2013, includes a hotel and conference center, which were conceptually approved in a Lewisville Lake Master Plan supplement dated May 2004.

The marina owner’s plan also includes a resort lodge and cabins and a restaurant complex.

James Kunke, the director of engagement for Lewisville, said Lewisville-based developer Matthews Southwest has the first right of refusal for the project.

“City officials will use a master developer to carry out the vision for the lakefront,” he said. “Matthews Southwest has first right of refusal and we plan to enter into a concessionaire agreement with them as the project moves forward.”

According to the City, the Master Plan has been approved by USACE and, in 2024, Lewisville voters approved a bond package to supplement a $7.7 million bond passed in 2014 to improve Lake Park’s Day Use and RV/camping grounds.

The City will soon begin the environmental assessment and 30% design efforts for the first phases of the plan including the day-use area, RV campground and marina, according to the City’s update on the plan.

A timeline for the full project is unclear.

“It is important to remember that all of this property is owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers,” said Kunke. “And, the permitting process takes time, especially for planned improvements that are this extensive.”

According to the City’s map of the Lewisville Lake Master Plan, the marina is the first phase of the major project. It will be developed to hold 800 boat slips and the rest of the area will include sports fields, disc golf, fishing piers and promenades, a driving range and expanded parking.