Texas Health returns to PEOPLE’s 2025 Companies that Care for fifth time

Texas Health Resources earned the No. 50 spot on PEOPLE magazine’s 2025 “Companies that Care” list. It’s the only healthcare system in Texas to make this year’s list.

The honor, awarded in partnership with workplace research firm Great Place To Work, highlights companies that go above and beyond to support their employees, their families and their communities. This is the fifth time Texas Health has been recognized.

“Healthcare is a service, delivered by people to people,” said Barclay Berdan, CEO of Texas Health. “When we care for our caregivers, they’re in the best position to deliver exceptional care to our patients. We are proud of this recognition and grateful for our team members who make it possible.”

The list is based on employee surveys representing the experiences of more than a million workers across the country. Companies also submit information on how they support staff and give back to the community.

Carla Dawson, Texas Health’s chief people officer, said the recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects feedback from employees.

“At Texas Health we intentionally focus on caring,” Dawson said. “This award shows our people feel cared for, not just as employees, but as individuals and families.”

The Companies that Care ranking is among multiple recognitions Texas Health has earned recently.

Earlier this year, Texas Health ranked No. 33 on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list in 2025. The organization ranked No. 3 on this year’s Great Place To Work and Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Texas list. It also was listed as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for 2025.

At the beginning of August, Texas Health hospitals in North Texas and the Denton area were awarded by the American Heart Association for their heart and vascular work.