Senior Talk DFW: Keep your cool by planning wisely

August is here and it's HOT! Summer has finally arrived.

Part of your estate planning is a Will or a Trust.

“A will is your voice after you’re gone. It tells the court who gets what, who’s in charge, and who should care for your loved ones—rather than leaving those decisions to the state.” What does a will do? 1. Distributes property 2. Names an executor to carry out your instructions in your will 3. Appoints guardians 4. Outlines specific wishes 5. Avoids intestacy, which gives you control over what happens to your estate.

“A trust is a legal arrangement that allows a third party (called a trustee) to hold and manage assets on behalf of a beneficiary or multiple beneficiaries. Trusts are often used in estate planning to avoid probate, maintain privacy, manage assets efficiently, and protect heirs.” What does a trust do? 1. Avoids probate 2. Controls asset distribution 3. Provides privacy 4. Plans for incapacity 5. Protects beneficiaries 6. Possibly reduce estate taxes.

