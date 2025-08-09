Denton mayor travels to Austin in support of GOP redistricting plan

Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth visited Austin on Friday to show his support for a GOP-led congressional redistricting plan that would likely add five Republican seats to the U.S. House of Representatives if approved by state legislators.

“I had the honor of testifying in support of the GOP-led redistricting plan for Texas on Friday,” Hudspeth said on his Facebook page. “A plan that reflects the growth, strength, and values of Denton County and protects the voice of conservative voters across our state.”

Hudspeth, whose third and final term as mayor ends in May 2026, has thrown his hat into the ring for the Denton County Commissioner Precinct 4 seat currently occupied by Dianne Edmondson in the March 2026 Republican primaries. He framed his testimony as part of a broader fight against what he called attempts by Democrats and “out-of-state liberal activists” to derail Texas’ political trajectory.

“Let’s be clear: Democrats and out-of-state liberal activists are trying to use lawfare to stop Texas from choosing its destiny,” Hudspeth said. “They’re not interested in fair representation—they want to weaken strong Republican states like ours while they silence the will of the conservative voters in blue states. I won’t stand by while our conservative voice is threatened.”

The proposed redistricting plan comes amid rapid population growth in Denton County, something Hudspeth said the map accounts for. “As Mayor of Denton, I’ve seen firsthand the explosive growth across our county, and this redistricting map reflects that growth while respecting our shared values,” he said. “It keeps our communities intact and strengthens our ability to defend faith, family, freedom, and fiscal responsibility in Austin.”

Hudspeth concluded by underscoring his commitment to Republican priorities. “I’m proud to support a map that keeps Texas red, and I’ll keep fighting for fair representation, election integrity, and conservative leadership,” he said.