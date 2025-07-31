Thursday, July 31, 2025
Flower Mound grass fire shuts down FM 1171

Photo courtesy of the Flower Mound Fire Department.

Flower Mound FD has mostly contained a 100-acre grass fire in the Canyon Falls area on FM 1171 between the railroad tracks and Canyon Falls Drive.

In response to the blaze, westbound FM 1171 was shut down at Hwy 377.

According to officials, no structures are in the path of the blaze as of now, so no residential evacuations have been called for.

Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 is also assisting in the response.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route while first responders extinguish the fire.

Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬ or at [email protected].

