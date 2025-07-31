Flower Mound grass fire shuts down FM 1171

Flower Mound FD has mostly contained a 100-acre grass fire in the Canyon Falls area on FM 1171 between the railroad tracks and Canyon Falls Drive.

FLOWER MOUND: Large grass fire near FM 1171 & Hwy 377. pic.twitter.com/9jkz8cenwT — The Cross Timbers Gazette (@ctgdentoncounty) July 31, 2025

In response to the blaze, westbound FM 1171 was shut down at Hwy 377.

According to officials, no structures are in the path of the blaze as of now, so no residential evacuations have been called for.

Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 is also assisting in the response.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route while first responders extinguish the fire.