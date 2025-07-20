Bridlewood Family Healthcare: All your family’s care needs under one roof

Dr. Brian Glaser had just one goal when he opened Bridlewood Family Healthcare in 2004: keep his community healthy. It didn’t matter if he was treating a 10-year-old with a few sniffles, a grandmother with a chronic cough, a local dad with a severely sprained ankle from a recent bicycle accident, or providing annual exams for an entire family. He wanted to be the doctor they turned to at a moment’s notice; the one who knew his patients by name, where they worked, what school their kids attended, and how their parents were doing.

More importantly, he knew their full healthcare stories inside and out—every diagnosis, allergy, and instance where they needed to be seen first thing in the morning because of an overnight illness, as well as every concern they’d ever voiced.

All these years later, that mindset hasn’t changed.

If anything, Bridlewood continues to stand out due to its small-town doctor feel and growing list of services—all under one roof.

“I can tell you that Dr. Glaser has seen as many as three and four generations of families. That says a lot about who he is and the care we’ve managed to provide over the years,” Practice Manager Darla Long said. “The more your doctor knows, the better care you get. And the more providers there are under that same roof, the easier it is for you and the entire family to be seen and cared for faster.”

Families in and around Denton County have more choices than ever for their healthcare needs. The problem with today’s system is fragmentation. For instance, you may have a primary care provider for preventive medicine, but often your PCP has no availability for acute problems (stomach viruses, UTI infections, rashes, fevers, etc.), so you must seek care at a separate Urgent Care facility. This is a disservice in many ways. For one, patients often end up spending more money visiting emergency rooms. Additionally, those same doctors may not be familiar with your medical history, unlike your primary care physician (PCP). As a result, urgent care and emergency rooms don’t always communicate back with your PCP—leading to myriad breakdowns in how your care is coordinated and structured.

Bridlewood Family Healthcare flips that script by providing all your family’s care needs under one roof. Since 2020, the practice has been split into two offices: 777 Urgent Care, located downstairs, and Bridlewood Family Healthcare, located upstairs. While those services—including walk-in appointments, same-day appointments, and preventative and chronic care services—aren’t going away, Dr. Glaser and the rest of the team are re-consolidating everything back under the Bridlewood Family Healthcare brand.

Both offices will remain open, providing both acute and chronic care. Additionally, Suite 102 will continue to have a provider available daily for walk-in and urgent visits.

The change is effective July 14.

“We’d love for you to become a part of the Bridlewood family. But even if you’re not, we are here whenever you need us,” Darla said.

The best part is that while Dr. Glaser is still very much at the helm after 30 years of faithful service, he has spent a great deal of time surrounding himself with the best primary care providers, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants in the area.

A few of those friendly and knowledgeable faces include Dr. Lahri Kancharla and Nurse Practitioners Bijal Patel and Caroline Woodruff.

Dr. Kancharla is a board-certified primary care physician with over 10 years of experience in family medicine. She attended medical school at Deccan College of Medical Sciences in India and completed her residency in family medicine at Louisiana State University in Monroe. She has worked at various practices in the DFW area over the last several years, managing both acute and chronic illnesses while promoting preventative care with compassion and advocacy. But she now feels as though she has found her new home.

“One thing I love is seeing neighbors, teachers, etc., who live in the same community as me. It’s a small-town feel that is sorely needed in today’s day and age,” Dr. Kancharla said. “That’s the way it should be. You want to see them every day. You also want them to see you as a friend—approachable and reachable. It’s personalized care.”

As a board-certified nurse practitioner, Bijal Patel has quickly become a calming presence for patients at 777 Urgent Care. She graduated from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston and has enjoyed her role as a provider in all settings. To her, medicine extends far beyond prescribing medications or diagnosing diseases—it’s about building long-term, trusting relationships where compassion, care, and connection take precedence.

“Our goal is to maintain the continuum of care for everyone who walks through our doors,” she said. “We work with the same patients, and in doing so, we can make better decisions for them. I’ve wanted to be a doctor since I was 5 years old. I want to help people make the right decisions for their lives. We care about them and the entire family. Making a meaningful difference in their lives and helping them stay healthy is deeply fulfilling to me. I love getting to know my patients, their families, and being a part of their lives.”

Meanwhile, Caroline Woodruff earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Texas Christian University. After several years of nursing experience in various critical care and medical-surgical settings, she went on to complete her Master of Science in Nursing from Texas Woman’s University. Early in her career, Caroline worked as a Neurosurgical ICU nurse. She later transitioned to a float pool nurse role, working in diverse specialty areas including ICU, emergency room, and medical-surgical units. This experience has allowed her to develop a well-rounded clinical skill set, preparing her for the complex needs of patients in a family practice setting.

“I chose to pursue a career in medicine because it combines my passion for science with a deep commitment to serving my community,” Woodruff said. “For me, medicine is not just a profession—it’s a calling to care for others, whether that means supporting patients through acute illness, managing chronic conditions, or promoting wellness through preventive care. Every patient interaction is an opportunity to give back and contribute to building a healthier, stronger community.”

With that type of mindset being shared throughout the same practice, why wouldn’t you want to trust Bridlewood Family Healthcare for your entire family’s needs? At Bridlewood Family Healthcare, they emphasize getting to know their patients on a personal level—just as Dr. Glaser intended all those years ago. Their providers are engaging, knowledgeable, and fun.

To learn more about Bridlewood Family Healthcare, please visit www.bridlewoodfamilyhealthcare.com.

(Sponsored content written by Steve Gamel)