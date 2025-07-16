Local talent selected in 2025 MLB Draft

In the 2025 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft, four athletes from local high schools were selected, starting them on their way to the big leagues.

MLB’s All-Star Weekend festivities in Atlanta kicked off on Sunday evening with the draft, when big league clubs have the chance to sign players from high school or college.

All four players selected from either Lewisville ISD or Northwest ISD had college ball experience, rather than signing out of high school.

Lewisville ISD

Infielder Connor McGinnis played at Hebron High School before playing at Blinn College in College Station and then the University of Houston.

He was drafted by the New York Yankees in the 10th round of the draft and was the 314th overall pick. Per MLB, the value of his draft slot could receive a $187,300 signing bonus.

McGinnis played his junior year at Houston, but missed 24 games due to an injury. He played 31 games and started 30 of them.

Despite missing significant time, he led the team in doubles, in batting average and was seventh on the team in RBI.

McGinnis can choose to sign with the Yankees or return to Houston to play his senior season.

Northwest ISD

Infielder Riley Nelson, a graduate from Byron Nelson High School before playing at Vanderbilt, was selected in the fifth round by the Cleveland Guardians.

During his junior year at Vanderbilt, he earned SEC All-Tournament Team honors. The Commodores’ head coach Tim Corbin praised Nelson as a great addition to the team.

“He is a young man who carries a positive light around him, he loves being at the facility and is always working on his game,” he said. “He has very good bat-to-ball skills with the ability to drive the baseball, he can play both corner positions in the infield and has a very good acumen for the game.”

In high school, he earned 6A first-team all-state honors as a senior and set single-season records for Byron Nelson’s program in batting average (.455) and in RBI with 32.

Nelson also played his freshman year at Western Texas College in 2023 and his sophomore year at Yavapai College in 2024.

As the 162nd overall pick in the draft, MLB.com placed the signing bonus value for Nelson at $418,700. He can sign with the Guardians or return to play his senior year at Vandy.

Carter Rasmussen, a graduate of Northwest High School before pitching at Brown University and Wofford College, was selected in the 14th round by the Boston Red Sox.

During his junior year at Wofford, Rasmussen appeared in 19 games and started one. He recorded a 3.21 ERA and struck out 63 batters across 47.2 innings. He led the team in wins with six, saves with four and strikeouts.

While at Northwest, Rasmussen won the Texas District 6-5A Pitcher of the Year in 2022. He finished his junior year with a 10-0 record and notched two saves. His overall ERA was 1.60. He also set Northwest’s single-season strikeout record with 94.

As the 418th overall pick, MLB.com doesn’t have a signing bonus value listed for his draft slot. He can sign with the Red Sox or return to play at Wofford for his senior year.

In the 19th round, the San Francisco Giants selected Braydon Risley, a pitcher from V.R. Eaton High School.

After graduating, he played at Tarleton State and then Grayson College in Denison, Texas. He recently committed to Campbell University in North Carolina.

Risley played his sophomore year at Grayson College, where he threw 66.2 innings across 14 pitching appearances, including nine starts. He recorded a 3.24 ERA, one save and 83 strikeouts.

As the 566th overall pick, MLB.com does not have a signing bonus assigned to Risley’s draft slot. He can sign with the Giants or follow through with his commitment to play at Campbell.