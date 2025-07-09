Argyle hospital to participate in “Crush the Crisis” program, install drug take-back box

Medical City in Argyle has installed a drug take-back box where residents can easily and properly dispose of unused or expired medications.

The secure drop box is located next to the registrations desk in the lobby and is available to the public.

Most prescription and over-the-counter medications will be accepted.

The idea of the service is to help prevent drug misuse while supporting environmental safety by ensuring proper disposal.

It is part of Medical City Healthcare and HCA Healthcare’s year-round “Crush the Crisis” program where permanent drug take-back boxes are located inside 15 Medical City Healthcare hospitals.

The boxes comply with the Drug Enforcement Agency’s regulations and can be accessed free of charge, any day of the year.

Items that can be disposed of at the box include:

Prescription medications

Over-the-counter medications

Medicated ointments

Lotions or drops

Liquid medications as long as they are brought in leak-proof containers

Vape cartridges without batteries in them

Vitamins and supplements

Pet medications

Items that will not be accepted at the box include:

Needles or other sharp objects

Syringes

Lancets

Illegal drugs

Medical City Argyle is a campus of Medical City Denton, which is a 226-bed, acute care hospital serving the growing communities in Denton, Wise, Cooke and Montague counties. Medical City Denton became a Level II Trauma Center in 2021.