Gardening: Make your yard a hummingbird haven

By Judy Allen, Master Gardener

It’s hard to imagine anything more fascinating to watch than hummingbirds. They are tiny little energy machines. Flitting around the yard with speeds up to 40 mph! We are blessed here in North Texas to have approximately nine species that are common to see. Worldwide over 300 species exist, with each one being unique.

Our enjoyment in watching these lovely birds, can be enhanced by putting up hummingbird feeders. Spring through summer are great months to have food available, and you can leave them up all year with some care. This will involve some work on our part as we strive to keep them safe and disease free. It’s best to put in fresh food every two to three days. Always clean the feeder as black mold can grow quickly. The last thing we want to do is cause any harm to these adorable little creatures.

Hummingbirds are quite territorial, so a small separation in feeders helps to combat their competitiveness. Having more than one feeder allows more birds to enjoy. Also, it’s good to monitor the quantity of food you are using so that it doesn’t go to waste by the time you are ready to clean the feeder.

Placing your feeder in an area where you have native plants that attract pollinators is a great idea. Hummingbirds are drawn to tubular shapes in the garden, so plant with a plan to have some continuous blooms. This will keep the birds around longer. Not all species migrate, but those that don’t need a continuous food source. Some favorites include Firebush, Flame Acanthus, Turk’s Cap, Lantana, and petunias. Check out the Native Plant Society and Wildflower.org for many more recommendations.

Hummingbirds are attracted to bright colors, but we don’t recommend using any colors or food dyes to your homemade or store-bought nectar. Instead, choose a feeder that is a bright color. You can make your own nectar with four parts boiling water to one part white, granulated sugar. (Save the organic sugar for your own consumption). Once the mixture has cooled, you can place in the feeders, keeping any extra in the refrigerator.

It’s a good idea to keep a shallow bowl of fresh water available for your hummingbirds. They need this as well. Be sure to rinse it out regularly. Who knows, you may get to see them drinking or splashing around.

Some hummingbirds can become quite friendly. I can sit just a few feet away from the feeder, and they don’t seem to mind. Place your feeders where you can observe their behaviors and antics! They can certainly put on a show. Sometimes, we need to just sit and enjoy nature. Maybe listening and watching, not always “doing.” Peace and rest.

Happy Gardening!