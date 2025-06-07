So you can enjoy all the fun of summer, be prepared for emergencies

Emergencies are those sudden unforeseen events that come up that require immediate action. To help those who may be helping you, have a GO BINDER. This is a physical, easy-to-carry binder that contains your most important personal, medical, legal, and emergency information—ready to take with you in case you need to evacuate quickly or respond to a crisis. Think about this going in an ambulance with you to do the talking for you in case you can’t. The GO binder contains the names and numbers of your emergency contacts (spouse, children, neighbors), your physician’s name and number, blood type, medical conditions, prescriptions you are taking, allergies, legal documents such as a DNR, and copies of insurance cards. If you have pets this would be a place to indicate information about their care and who is carrying this out in your absence.

After emergencies you want to be prepared for LIFE. You should have an Estate Plan that sets up the legalities of your estate; property, investments, bank accounts, will or trust, and any other wishes you want conveyed. This also includes Powers of Attorney for if you become incapacitated either temporarily or permanently so your affairs can be handled. In addition to your Estate Plan you should have a 4-1-1 BINDER. Your Estate Plan outlines the legalities and it does not cover everything a family member or friend would need to know. Things to include would be the passwords for your computer, security system, where a copy of your will or Estate Plan is, who is going to take care of your animals either temporarily or permanently, and anything else you feel would be important for someone to handle your affairs.

The GO Binder and the 4-1-1 Binder are the greatest gifts you can give loved ones. The worst place to figure things out is an emergency room, especially if the person from whom you need information can’t communicate. We don’t plan to fail, we fail to plan. Give the gift of peace of mind to your loved ones. In a crisis they can focus on the issues at hand rather than hunting down documents. These two tools communicate your wishes so family or friends are not left guessing what you’d want done.

For more information and to receive your Binders, join us at Senior Talk DFW in Argyle on June 17th from 10-11:30 a.m. at Seeden Club, 306 US 377, Argyle, next to Point Bank. RSVP (so we have enough binders) at SeniorTalkDFW-Argyle.com. On June 19th join us at National Title, 3360 Long Prairie, Flower Mound, from 10-11:30 a.m. RSVP (so we have enough binders) at SeniorTalkDFW.com. Or call or text 469-616-0561.

Edwena Potter, Senior Home Coach, Certified Senior Housing Professional Keller Williams Realty – You go love on your loved ones, let us handle the details.

(Sponsored content)