LETTER: Eden Ranch deserves the same consideration as other developments

Eden Ranch has proposed 23.35 acres of parkland, more than eight times the amount required by Town code, yet the Flower Mound Parks Board declined both our dedication offer and our request to pay a fee in lieu of land dedication, a path previously granted to other communities such as Town Lake (Toll Brothers) and Pepper Creek Ranch.

We are respectfully asking the Town to approve either:

The community-supported parkland we’ve proposed, or A fee in lieu of land dedication, consistent with past precedent

Our parks proposal was developed in direct collaboration with neighbors, local churches, and families. It includes over one mile of walking trails, shaded picnic spaces, equestrian access, trailhead parking, and a quiet reflection area near the cemetery. Residents and nearby institutions, including Shiloh Church, the cemetery, Cristina’s Mexican Restaurant, and surrounding neighborhoods, spoke in support of this specific location during the March 17 Town Council work session.

Eden Ranch has also volunteered to maintain the park at our expense. The proposed park is being planned in coordination with the National Wildlife Federation and contributes to Flower Mound’s broader goal of becoming a certified wildlife habitat community.

Comparison of Requirements vs. Proposal:

• Town code requires: 2.82 acres (after open space credit)

• Proposed by Eden Ranch: 23.35 acres

• Fee in lieu value under current working estimate (under negotiation): Approximately $282,000

• Estimated value of proposed parkland: Over $2.3 million

• Toll Brothers’ Town Lake fee in lieu: $84,420 (no land dedication)

We want to serve and inspire the community and ask only to be treated with the same consideration shown to other developments. With more than $233,000 in park development fees already being contributed and broad community support, we hope Eden Ranch can move forward in a way that uplifts all of Flower Mound.

Tyler Radbourne

Eden Ranch

Flower Mound, TX