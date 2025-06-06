Denton and Lewisville gear up for Election Day runoffs

Denton County elections aren’t quite done yet. Some positions are still up for grabs, which will be decided in runoffs on Saturday.

City of Denton

Council Member, District 3:

Margie Ellis vs. Suzi Rumohr

Polls in the City of Denton will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters can find voting locations based on their precinct, which can be found on the Denton County Elections website.

City of Lewisville

Council Member, Place No. 4:

Lonnie E. Tipton vs. Joshua Chanin

The two will be facing off for a three-year term on the City Council.