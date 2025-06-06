Friday, June 6, 2025
Denton and Lewisville gear up for Election Day runoffs

By Micah Pearce
Denton County elections aren’t quite done yet. Some positions are still up for grabs, which will be decided in runoffs on Saturday.

City of Denton

Council Member, District 3:

Margie Ellis vs. Suzi Rumohr

Polls in the City of Denton will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters can find voting locations based on their precinct, which can be found on the Denton County Elections website.

City of Lewisville

Council Member, Place No. 4:

Lonnie E. Tipton vs. Joshua Chanin

The two will be facing off for a three-year term on the City Council.

The polling places and the county election precincts where qualified voters shall cast their ballots on Election Day from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. will be determined per the Joint Election Agreement and Contract for Election Services with both the Denton County Elections Administrator and the Dallas County Elections Administrator and will be posted at each City of Lewisville Voting Location.

For more information and specific voting locations, visit Lewisville’s election website.

Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬.

