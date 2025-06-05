U.S. Navy highlights story of Justin native aboard USS Springfield

Before the ocean swallows the light and the hatch seals shut, every submariner carries one thing below the surface — their story.

For Petty Officer 2nd Class Dustin Peterson, a native of Justin, Texas, serving as a fire control technician, that story began in the halls of Ponder High School, sparked by a decision to change course and seek a new purpose.

“I joined the Navy to change the path my life was on,” Peterson said. “It was a chance to reset, challenge myself and find something greater to be part of.”

Today, that decision has taken him aboard USS Springfield, a Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine forward-deployed to Guam.

From small-town Texas to the silent depths of the Pacific, Peterson’s journey has always been driven by grit, resilience and a commitment to personal growth.

“Growing up in Justin, I learned the value of working hard and pushing yourself — even when things get tough,” he said. “That mindset has been key to everything I’ve achieved.”

That same determination now fuels his service beneath the sea. On Guam, Peterson supports a key outpost in the Western Pacific, helping uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific through the Navy’s forward-deployed submarine force.

Known as America’s “Apex Predators,” the Navy’s submarine force operates a large fleet of technically advanced vessels. These submarines are capable of conducting rapid defensive and offensive operations around the world, in furtherance of U.S. national security.

Serving as a fire control technician aboard Springfield, Peterson is responsible for operating and maintaining the submarine’s advanced combat systems, ensuring the crew is always ready to respond.

“One of my proudest moments was becoming the top Fire Control Technician on the Springfield,” he said. “It took a lot of dedication and I’m proud to set that standard for myself and others.”

Peterson’s success didn’t happen alone — it was shaped by the family who supported him and the lessons they instilled early on.

“I want to thank my Grandpa, Grandma, Aunt, Uncle, Mom and Dad,” said Peterson. “I carry the lessons I learned from you every single day.”

Looking back, Peterson hopes his story shows others that no matter where you start, a different future is possible — one built on service, growth and purpose.

“Serving in the Navy gives me the chance to give back, protect our homeland and help pave the way for future Americans,” he said.

To see the original story posted by the Navy, or to see more stories like Peterson’s, visit the U.S. Navy blogspot.