Highland Village Police Blotter

On April 1, a resident reported that a naked man was running through his yard and had fallen off his roof. Officers located the man, who was intoxicated and only wearing a jacket, and arrested him on charges of public intoxication, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

On April 4, numerous callers reported unsafe road conditions due to a slick substance spilled on Highland Village Road. City employees advised it appeared to be diesel fuel, with several streets being affected. Witnesses reported a Republic Services recycling truck had recently driven through and serviced the affected areas, and later Republic confirmed one of their trucks was leaking fuel. City employees began sanding the affected areas while Republic mobilized a larger clean-up effort.

On April 5, a resident reported that the driver’s side window of his vehicle appeared to have been shot at by a pellet gun while it was parked in his driveway. Officers were not able to find the offending projectile, nor were there any cameras in the area that may have caught the offense.

On April 16, Briarhill Middle School administration advised that several students had reported being shown a pornographic video by a juvenile classmate during theater class. The school is taking disciplinary actions.

On April 17, a victim reported that an unknown suspect illegally made entry into a Bobcat forklift that was left on the construction site behind Taco Bell/KFC. The suspect was able to use the forklift to pick up and load a concrete cutting saw valued at $8000 into the suspect’s trailer. At some point during the theft, the saw broke the front glass door of the forklift, causing approximately $2500 in damage. The victim reported that the saw has an Apple Air tag on it, and detectives are working with the victim and Taco Bell/KFC management to obtain camera footage of the incident to attempt to identify the suspects.