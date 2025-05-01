Mr. Fred Joseph Mitchell passed away on April 21, 2025. He was born January 18, 1950, one of 11 children blessing the union of Andrew Joe Mitchell and Florence (Mayho) Mitchell in St. James, Louisiana. Even though he was born in Louisiana, the family moved in 1953-54 to Grapevine where Fred lived next door to who would become the love of his life, Bobbie Jo Benson. Fred attended Grapevine schools as well as I.M. Terrell High School in Fort Worth. Fred and Bobbie were married at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church of Grapevine and moved to Lewisville in 1971 with their two children, Darin and Rhonda. He was baptized and served as an altar boy at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church of Grapevine where he also served as an usher and was a longtime member. Fred worked at LTV, Engine Components, Home Interiors, Advanced Graphics and with the Lewisville Independent School District. Known as “Papa” to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Fred loved to fish and was a fanatic about racing, often going to the Texas Motor Speedway. He was a Jeff Gordon fan through and through. Fred was always one to try and make everyone feel better, whether it was with a kind word, a hug, or even a joke. He will be so very much missed by all who knew him.

Visitation is 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 2, 2025 at Westside Baptist Church, 900 Bellaire Blvd., Lewisville

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 3, 2025 at Westside Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Old Hall Cemetery in Lewisville.